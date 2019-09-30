Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,929 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,237 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 76.9% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,682 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 72.3% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 4,686.7% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

VOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Vodafone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.12.

VOD traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.94. 1,165,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,018,834. The stock has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.74.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

