Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IAE) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IAE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd alerts:

Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd stock opened at $8.35 on Monday. Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $9.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.77.

Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd Company Profile

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.