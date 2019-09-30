WABnetwork (WAB) 24 Hour Volume Hits $9.00

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 39.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. One WABnetwork token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. WABnetwork has a total market cap of $121,281.00 and $9.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded down 42.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WABnetwork alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012536 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00190380 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.41 or 0.01028541 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000164 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00021284 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00088420 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WABnetwork Token Profile

WABnetwork launched on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 20,249,855,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,806,754,266 tokens. WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network. The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork.

Buying and Selling WABnetwork

WABnetwork can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDAX, IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WABnetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WABnetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WABnetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WABnetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.