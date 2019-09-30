Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stake Raised by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.5% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $16,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the second quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 15,057 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.9% during the second quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 7,705 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the second quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $13,336,145.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $322,696.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at $5,086,715.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,662 shares of company stock worth $13,947,341. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $130.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,375,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,739,629. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.97. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $147.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.14.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Walt Disney to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

