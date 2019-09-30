Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Short Interest Up 6.7% in September

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,380,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the August 15th total of 5,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 565,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded up $0.70 on Monday, reaching $223.23. 438,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,375. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.56 and a 200-day moving average of $220.36. Waters has a twelve month low of $167.93 and a twelve month high of $255.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $599.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.46 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 50.64%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waters will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WAT. ValuEngine cut shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cleveland Research cut shares of Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.54.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

