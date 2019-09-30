Wavesbet (WBET) Market Cap Hits $231,125.00

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Wavesbet has a market capitalization of $231,125.00 and approximately $88,314.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wavesbet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX. In the last seven days, Wavesbet has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wavesbet alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00017997 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Dash Green (DASHG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000233 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Wavesbet Profile

WBET is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. The official message board for Wavesbet is medium.com/@wavesbet. The official website for Wavesbet is wavesbet.io. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wavesbet

Wavesbet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wavesbet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wavesbet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wavesbet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wavesbet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.