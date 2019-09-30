Webchain (WEB) 24 Hour Volume Tops $69.00

Webchain (CURRENCY:WEB) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 30th. Webchain has a market cap of $72,797.00 and $69.00 worth of Webchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Webchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including ChaoEX , BiteBTC, EscoDEX and STEX. During the last seven days, Webchain has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00689205 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003893 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003328 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000169 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Webchain Coin Profile

Webchain (WEB) is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2017. Webchain’s total supply is 495,698,015 coins and its circulating supply is 145,698,014 coins. The Reddit community for Webchain is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Webchain’s official Twitter account is @thewebchain. The official message board for Webchain is webchain.network/news/archive. Webchain’s official website is webchain.network.

Webchain Coin Trading

Webchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX , RaisEX, STEX, BiteBTC, Coinroom and EscoDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Webchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Webchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

