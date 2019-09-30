WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,079 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $6,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 85,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,094,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,263,000 after purchasing an additional 42,619 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 398,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 25.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 87,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.91.

In related news, Director Curt S. Culver purchased 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.30 per share, with a total value of $31,305.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP William J. Guc sold 7,005 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total value of $617,070.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,410.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,040 shares of company stock worth $22,979,862 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,450. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.33. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12 month low of $65.95 and a 12 month high of $98.19. The company has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.05.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 11.00%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.66%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

