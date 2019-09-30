Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms Buy Rating for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Shares of PFGC traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.01. 866,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,423. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.80. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $47.26. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $325,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,406 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,567.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 7,879 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $356,682.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,662.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,879 shares of company stock valued at $989,482 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,872,029 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $355,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,033 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 17,407.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,291,894 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $51,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,515 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 29.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,984,830 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $118,319,000 after purchasing an additional 673,089 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 114.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,086,874 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $43,507,000 after purchasing an additional 579,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 142.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 986,400 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $34,673,000 after purchasing an additional 579,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

