Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stake in GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 22,295 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.11% of GasLog worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in GasLog by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,336,296 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,712,000 after buying an additional 506,941 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog by 238.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 139,764 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 98,516 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog by 250.0% during the second quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 70,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog by 9.2% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 57,569 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. 40.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLOG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.60. GasLog Ltd has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $23.14.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $154.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.75 million. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GasLog Ltd will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. GasLog currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

