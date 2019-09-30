Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 1,924 Shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Viacom were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viacom by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,260,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,889,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Viacom by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Viacom in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Viacom by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Viacom alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIA. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Viacom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Viacom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Viacom stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.36. The stock had a trading volume of 848 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,858. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.97. Viacom, Inc. has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter. Viacom had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.71%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Viacom Profile

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Viacom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viacom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.