Wilton Resources (CVE:WIL) Trading Down 6.3%

Wilton Resources Inc (CVE:WIL) traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38, 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 21,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The firm has a market cap of $21.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.45.

Wilton Resources Company Profile (CVE:WIL)

Wilton Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Canada. It also focuses on the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Middle East and Africa. The company was formerly known as Hackamore Capital Corp. and changed its name to Wilton Resources Inc in October 2008.

