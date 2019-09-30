Wolfe Research Analysts Give Danaher (NYSE:DHR) a $157.00 Price Target

Wolfe Research set a $157.00 price target on Danaher (NYSE:DHR) in a report issued on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DHR. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, July 19th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Danaher to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price target on shares of Danaher and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $2.87 on Thursday, hitting $144.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,003,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,000. Danaher has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $147.33. The company has a market capitalization of $102.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.13 and a 200-day moving average of $136.79.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $2,846,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 14,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $2,101,631.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,016,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,202 shares of company stock worth $25,175,829 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 10.8% during the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 7.7% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 19,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

