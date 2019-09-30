XEL (XEL) Trading 32.9% Lower Over Last Week

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 30th. One XEL coin can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit. XEL has a total market capitalization of $747,587.00 and $728.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XEL has traded down 32.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XEL alerts:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00016408 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000405 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000040 BTC.

XEL Profile

XEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XEL’s official website is xel.org.

Buying and Selling XEL

XEL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.