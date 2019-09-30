XinFin Network Price Hits $0.0014 (XDCE)

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDCE) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One XinFin Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including TOPBTC, Bancor Network, COSS and Mercatox. XinFin Network has a market cap of $5.47 million and $267,609.00 worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XinFin Network has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.65 or 0.02241112 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000224 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About XinFin Network

XinFin Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,877,475,037 tokens. The official website for XinFin Network is www.xinfin.io. The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinfinF.

Buying and Selling XinFin Network

XinFin Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, TOPBTC, Mercatox, IDEX and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XinFin Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XinFin Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

