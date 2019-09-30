YEE Achieves Market Cap of $1.56 Million (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 30th. Over the last seven days, YEE has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar. One YEE token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, ABCC, DigiFinex and FCoin. YEE has a market cap of $1.56 million and $70,917.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00038450 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.13 or 0.05418871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000432 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00015500 BTC.

YEE Token Profile

YEE (CRYPTO:YEE) is a token. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com.

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, OKEx, CoinTiger, DEx.top, Huobi, DigiFinex and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

