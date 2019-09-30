Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Given a $38.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Wedbush set a $38.00 target price on Yelp (NYSE:YELP) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the local business review company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yelp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.84.

YELP traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.75. The company had a trading volume of 653,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Yelp has a 12 month low of $29.33 and a 12 month high of $49.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.54. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.22, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Yelp had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $246.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yelp will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 127,331 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP increased its holdings in Yelp by 3.8% during the second quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 2,075,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $70,924,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Yelp by 89.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its holdings in Yelp by 137.5% during the second quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 475,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $16,236,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yelp during the second quarter worth $10,721,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

