Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CTO Tom Christopher Dixon Sells 9,167 Shares

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 9,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $151,805.52.

Tom Christopher Dixon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 31,023 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $533,285.37.

On Thursday, September 12th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $88,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 4,166 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $73,821.52.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 7,764 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $151,087.44.

On Friday, July 26th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 4,167 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $92,007.36.

On Thursday, July 11th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $206,400.00.

Shares of YEXT stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $15.95. The company had a trading volume of 19,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,381. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Yext Inc has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $24.18.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $72.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.86 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 33.57% and a negative return on equity of 57.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Yext Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YEXT. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks set a $30.00 target price on Yext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $27.00 target price on Yext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $26.00 target price on Yext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Yext by 88.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

