Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Will Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Brokerages predict that ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) will report $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ASGN’s earnings. ASGN posted earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ASGN.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). ASGN had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $972.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on ASGN and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on ASGN to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ASGN during the 2nd quarter worth $1,000,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ASGN in the second quarter worth $206,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of ASGN by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ASGN by 8.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ASGN by 2.8% in the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 42,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASGN traded down $2.21 on Friday, hitting $61.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,033. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.12. ASGN has a fifty-two week low of $50.33 and a fifty-two week high of $79.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.96.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASGN (ASGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.