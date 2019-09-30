Zacks: Analysts Set $2.00 Price Target for Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX)

Shares of Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $2.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.03) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Co-Diagnostics an industry rank of 69 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group set a $2.00 target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Co-Diagnostics stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Co-Diagnostics worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CODX stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $1.03. 132,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,398. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03. Co-Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $3.77.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. Co-Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 7,369.12% and a negative return on equity of 267.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

