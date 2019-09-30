Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for GrubHub’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.25. GrubHub posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that GrubHub will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GrubHub.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. GrubHub had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $325.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis.

GRUB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on GrubHub from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on GrubHub from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on GrubHub in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $100.00 price target on GrubHub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GrubHub currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.43.

Shares of NYSE GRUB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.80. 19,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. GrubHub has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $140.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.98 and its 200-day moving average is $67.74.

In other GrubHub news, insider Samuel Pike Hall sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $40,536.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,178.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $150,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,119.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,988,417 over the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 4.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of GrubHub by 44.9% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of GrubHub by 14.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GrubHub by 0.3% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 106,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the second quarter valued at about $26,000.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

