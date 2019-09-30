Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $189.64 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) will report sales of $189.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cision’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $188.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $193.00 million. Cision reported sales of $177.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cision will report full-year sales of $771.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $768.10 million to $779.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $813.59 million, with estimates ranging from $805.50 million to $822.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cision.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.44 million. Cision had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 27.68%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cision from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Cowen set a $14.00 price target on shares of Cision and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cision has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of Cision stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $7.69. 826,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,066. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.79. Cision has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

In related news, insider Rainer Mathes sold 15,662 shares of Cision stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $171,498.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,659,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,168,776.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cision by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Cision by 290.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Cision by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cision by 365.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Cision in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 54.83% of the company’s stock.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs.

