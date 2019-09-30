Zacks: Brokerages Expect Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Covanta’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.12). Covanta posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covanta will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Covanta’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covanta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of CVA stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.29. The company had a trading volume of 620,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Covanta has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $18.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,000.00%.

In other news, Director Linda J. Fisher sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $205,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,736 shares in the company, valued at $595,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul E. Stauder sold 2,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $51,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,082.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,996 shares of company stock valued at $428,161. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Covanta by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243,392 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,686,000 after purchasing an additional 90,234 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Covanta by 34.5% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Covanta by 66.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 50,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Covanta by 6.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,234,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,987,000 after purchasing an additional 206,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Covanta in the first quarter valued at about $425,000. 78.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

