Zacks: Brokerages Expect Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Will Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Davita’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.28. Davita posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 103.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Davita will report full year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Davita.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.12. Davita had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on DVA. William Blair lowered Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Davita from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Davita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Davita by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Davita by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,285,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,313,000 after purchasing an additional 92,244 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Davita by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Davita by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Davita by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 14,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Davita stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.35. 84,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,679,990. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.73. Davita has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $79.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.59.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

