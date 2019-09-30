Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rosehill Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Rosehill Resources posted earnings of $3.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 98.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rosehill Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $1.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rosehill Resources.

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.94). Rosehill Resources had a return on equity of 88.56% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $69.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.78 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROSE. Zacks Investment Research raised Rosehill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rosehill Resources in a research report on Sunday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

In other news, Director Harry Quarls bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 177,260 shares in the company, valued at $264,117.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 41,300 shares of company stock worth $62,595 and have sold 4,781 shares worth $9,338. 80.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Rosehill Resources by 90.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Rosehill Resources by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rosehill Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rosehill Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rosehill Resources by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 15,710 shares during the period. 11.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROSE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 35,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,862. Rosehill Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.02. The firm has a market cap of $78.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 3.61.

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin.

