Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to $0.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.92.

NASDAQ SNSS traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $0.72. 270,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,069. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $0.97. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $80.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other news, major shareholder Aisling Capital Iv, Lp acquired 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 226.1% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 67,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 46,464 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 228.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,283,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,157 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 98,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 25,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 257.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 783,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 563,924 shares during the last quarter. 32.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

