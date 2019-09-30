Zacks: Brokerages Expect Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) to report $15.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Viewray’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.52 million and the highest is $18.42 million. Viewray reported sales of $17.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viewray will report full-year sales of $86.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $84.35 million to $88.38 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $145.74 million, with estimates ranging from $113.30 million to $175.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Viewray.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.09). Viewray had a negative net margin of 128.13% and a negative return on equity of 67.02%. The business had revenue of $30.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Viewray in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Viewray and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Viewray and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Viewray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viewray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.55.

NASDAQ VRAY traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $2.96. 2,195,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.06. Viewray has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $10.44.

In other news, insider James F. Dempsey sold 279,414 shares of Viewray stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $997,507.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 272,433 shares in the company, valued at $972,585.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Dempsey sold 21,615 shares of Viewray stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $193,886.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,805 over the last ninety days. 15.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Viewray by 57,004.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 13,111 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Viewray in the first quarter worth $117,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Viewray by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Viewray by 4.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Viewray by 7.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 498,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the period.

Viewray Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

