Zacks: Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ rating score has declined by 50% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $5.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives an industry rank of 163 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IEA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 329,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEA traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.67. The company had a trading volume of 40,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,673. The firm has a market cap of $103.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.05. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $11.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.90.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $327.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services.

