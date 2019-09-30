Zacks Investment Research Downgrades FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) to Sell

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FB Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank. The company provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients. It operates primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia. The company also provides national mortgage business. FB Financial Corp is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Get FB Financial alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FBK. ValuEngine raised shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

Shares of FBK traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,340. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $39.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. FB Financial had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.41 million. On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBK. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 3,218.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 230,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 223,317 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 129.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,508,000 after purchasing an additional 192,711 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 23.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 970,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,506,000 after purchasing an additional 185,395 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,750,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 26.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 595,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,787,000 after purchasing an additional 125,019 shares during the period. 53.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FB Financial (FBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.