Zacks Investment Research Lowers LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is an international group of companies that is principally engaged in the production and sale of prestigious luxury goods under world-famous brand names. The five different sectors in which the Company operates are: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry and Selective retailing. The company has expanded its international retail network all over the world. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is headquartered in Paris, France. “

LVMUY has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LVMUY opened at $78.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $200.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a 12-month low of $54.36 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.25.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, Château Cheval Blanc, Château d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom Pérignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, Moët & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

