Zacks: RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.35 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $6.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given RYB Education an industry rank of 108 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get RYB Education alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of RYB Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of RYB stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $6.41. 3,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. RYB Education has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $21.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.50 and a beta of 1.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RYB Education stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) by 627.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.85% of RYB Education worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RYB Education

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RYB Education (RYB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RYB Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RYB Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.