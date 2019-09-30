Zacks: Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $4.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.02 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Sify Technologies an industry rank of 159 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SIFY. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Sify Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sify Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIFY. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 105.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 13,226 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Sify Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 585,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 36,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIFY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 63,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $54.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. Sify Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $1.70.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Telecom-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Telecom-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

