ZelCash (ZEL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.52 Million

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last seven days, ZelCash has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. ZelCash has a market cap of $4.66 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZelCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0598 or 0.00000723 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, STEX and TradeOgre.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.79 or 0.00869665 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00030291 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00209570 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005885 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001906 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003584 BTC.

ZelCash Profile

ZelCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 77,976,050 coins. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

