Zero (ZER) One Day Volume Hits $2,791.00

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0796 or 0.00000969 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Zero has traded up 67.8% against the US dollar. Zero has a total market capitalization of $561,984.00 and $2,791.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00468281 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00094389 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00040709 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003082 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001637 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 51% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 7,081,413 coins and its circulating supply is 7,059,415 coins. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency.

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

