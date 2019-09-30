Zipper (ZIP) One Day Volume Hits $1.91 Million

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Zipper has a market cap of $3.88 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zipper token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex, FCoin, OKEx and IDCM. Over the last seven days, Zipper has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00035651 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00001111 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002469 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000896 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Zipper

Zipper (ZIP) is a token. It launched on January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo. The official website for Zipper is zipper.io.

Zipper Token Trading

Zipper can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, DigiFinex, IDCM and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zipper using one of the exchanges listed above.

