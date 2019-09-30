Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) PT Set at $69.00 by JMP Securities

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) has been given a $69.00 price target by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 72.33% from the company’s current price.

ZGNX has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $71.00 price target on Zogenix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $64.00 price target on Zogenix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zogenix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

ZGNX stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.04. 364,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,437. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 2.01. Zogenix has a 1 year low of $33.43 and a 1 year high of $56.50.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.83) EPS. Research analysts expect that Zogenix will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen J. Farr sold 34,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $1,643,142.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gail M. Farfel sold 3,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $179,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,884,834 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zogenix by 383.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

