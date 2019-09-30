Zynex Inc. (NYSE:ZYXI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.06 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Zynex Inc. (NYSE:ZYXI) will report $11.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $11.12 million. Zynex posted sales of $8.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynex will report full-year sales of $43.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.00 million to $43.35 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $57.36 million, with estimates ranging from $56.28 million to $58.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zynex.

Zynex (NYSE:ZYXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.84 million.

ZYXI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.40. 3,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,211. Zynex has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $11.75.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

