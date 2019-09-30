Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan Sells 28,943 Shares

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 28,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $167,579.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,389.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ZNGA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,149,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,427,934. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.89. Zynga Inc has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 291.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.31.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). Zynga had a negative net margin of 16.50% and a negative return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.18 million. Zynga’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Zynga from $6.60 to $6.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 price target on shares of Zynga and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zynga currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.96.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

