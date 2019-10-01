-$0.36 EPS Expected for Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) to report earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.32). Kindred Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.37). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.88). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,583.00% and a negative return on equity of 55.46%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KIN. B. Riley lowered Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays began coverage on Kindred Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kindred Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Kindred Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIN traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.61. 138,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average is $8.07. Kindred Biosciences has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,901,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,843,000 after buying an additional 765,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 21.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,934,000 after purchasing an additional 425,237 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 27.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 433,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 94,091 shares during the period. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 10.0% in the second quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 494,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 44,753 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

