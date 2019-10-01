$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.42. Schlumberger posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.58.

Schlumberger stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.70. The company had a trading volume of 12,890,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,507,713. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $63.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.46%.

In other news, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $976,473.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,508.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $473,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Shamrock Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 49.6% in the second quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

