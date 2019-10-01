$0.57 EPS Expected for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to post $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Cinemark reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $957.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.57 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 13.75%.

CNK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cinemark from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Cinemark from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

NYSE:CNK traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.42. The stock had a trading volume of 823,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.99. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $34.49 and a 52 week high of $43.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Cinemark’s payout ratio is 74.32%.

In other Cinemark news, CFO Sean Gamble sold 5,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $235,263.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,230,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,363,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,310,000 after purchasing an additional 22,988 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 173.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 14,561 shares during the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

