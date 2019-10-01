$0.69 EPS Expected for Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) to report $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.70. Cousins Properties reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $2.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $134.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Cousins Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CUZ shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 5,278,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,800 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,609,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,055 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 6,428.4% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 983,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,588,000 after purchasing an additional 968,829 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,280,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,328,000 after purchasing an additional 568,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,431,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CUZ traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.99. 993,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,078. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $40.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.38 and a 200 day moving average of $23.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.03%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

