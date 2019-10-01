$1.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.03. Williams-Sonoma reported earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $5.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush set a $63.00 price objective on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

Shares of WSM traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $67.81. The stock had a trading volume of 564,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.36. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $70.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 43.05%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Alex Bellos sold 4,820 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $314,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,549.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,472,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,681,000 after purchasing an additional 818,015 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth $39,062,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 896.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 640,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,602,000 after purchasing an additional 575,781 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 885,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,802,000 after purchasing an additional 536,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 660.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 355,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,082,000 after purchasing an additional 308,422 shares in the last quarter.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

