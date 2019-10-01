$1.30 EPS Expected for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) will announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Aptiv’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the lowest is $1.22. Aptiv reported earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full-year earnings of $5.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.08 to $5.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $6.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

APTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.35.

Shares of APTV traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.75. 632,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,360. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $58.80 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.12.

In related news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 4,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $427,680.00. Also, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $250,768.00. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 15,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Aptiv by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 95.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

