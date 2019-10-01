$1.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the lowest is $1.51. Mid-America Apartment Communities reported earnings per share of $1.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year earnings of $6.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mid-America Apartment Communities.

MAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.54.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $247,359.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,883,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 193.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 73.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MAA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,344. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $91.21 and a fifty-two week high of $131.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.23 and a 200-day moving average of $117.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.58%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

