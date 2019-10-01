102 Shares in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Graham by 2.3% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Graham by 2.4% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Graham by 39.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Graham by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Graham by 3.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GHC traded up $6.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $662.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,564. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $699.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $701.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.47. Graham Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $553.26 and a 12-month high of $756.26.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.89 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $737.60 million during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 11.48%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

