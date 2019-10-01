10,393 Shares in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 66.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth about $37,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Leidos from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on Leidos in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $42,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,168.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leidos stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.88. 51,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Leidos Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.33 and a fifty-two week high of $89.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 6.27%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.05%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

