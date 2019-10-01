1,082 Shares in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other Cerner news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 42,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $2,922,269.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Trigg sold 29,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,992,525.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 256,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,360,292.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 344,268 shares of company stock valued at $23,243,010 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CERN shares. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Cerner in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cerner from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Cerner from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cerner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.19.

NASDAQ CERN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $48.78 and a 1-year high of $76.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.09.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 10.75%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.