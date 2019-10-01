218 Shares in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the first quarter valued at $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Display by 1,458.3% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 94.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven V. Abramson sold 31,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $6,923,027.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,524,375.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Keith Hartley sold 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,255,834.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,977 shares of company stock worth $27,531,508 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on OLED. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $180.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.21.

Shares of OLED traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $166.68. The company had a trading volume of 98,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,039. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.42, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.93 and a 200-day moving average of $180.84. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $78.78 and a 12 month high of $230.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $118.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.26 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company’s revenue was up 110.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

