$271.79 Million in Sales Expected for Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) will announce $271.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $270.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $275.10 million. Uniti Group reported sales of $252.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $931.38 million to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Uniti Group.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

NASDAQ UNIT traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.23. 2,647,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,665,995. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.65. Uniti Group has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $20.63. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.97%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLS Diversified Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the second quarter worth approximately $3,148,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Uniti Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,214,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,041,000 after purchasing an additional 552,805 shares during the period. Isomer Partners LP raised its stake in Uniti Group by 32.1% during the second quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Uniti Group by 146.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 321,120 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Uniti Group by 16.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 323,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 44,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Uniti Group (UNIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.